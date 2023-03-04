Between Saturday and Sunday in the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, the two annual meetings of the major assemblies of the People’s Republic are scheduled: the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the National People’s Congress. The first, on Saturday, brings together around 2,000 representatives of Chinese parties and civil society: entrepreneurs, economists, workers, officials, men of letters, university and sports professors. The second is the assembly of the Chinese parliament, which includes about 3,000 members, whose legislative work will begin on Sunday and will last at least a week.

Both assemblies, much celebrated in China, in reality limit themselves to approving or ratifying decisions previously made by President Xi Jinping and the Politburo Standing Committee, the executive body through which the Communist Party governs China. The seven members of this inner circle, as well as the twenty-five members of the Politburo, were renewed at the National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in October, when Xi Jinping obtained his third term as general secretary and further centralized power by placing key men loyal to him.

This trend will also be confirmed in the two assembly sessions this weekend, in which one of the most important appointments will be that of the new prime minister. Li Qiang, 64, will replace Li Keqiang, who is about to turn 68, the age at which Chinese politicians conventionally retire. Li Keqiang, in office for ten years, had positions quite distant from those of Xi Jinping on some issues, especially of an economic nature: his replacement, who has no experience in the central government, is instead very aligned with the president’s positions.

Li Qiang was the head of the party in Shanghai, the city where last April there were large and participatory protests against the government due to the very harsh restrictions imposed (precisely through his authority) for the coronavirus. The new prime minister had been heavily criticized for his handling of that lockdown, but his October appointment to the Standing Committee had indicated that close ties with Xi had been more important.

Li Qiang managed the province which is China‘s economic engine: the revival of the economy will be the focus of the appointments and attention over these two days. Announcements of the appointments of the central bank governor, a new commissioner to regulate the stock market and other key roles in the Chinese economy are expected, as well as indications on monetary policies and interventions to stimulate growth.

On this occasion, the government should also set a growth target for 2023, after having missed the target for 2022, also due to the repeated lockdowns for COVID. Last year, GDP growth (gross domestic product) stopped at 3 percent, a 40-year low and well below the 5.5 percent forecast. After the sudden abandonment of the “zero COVID” strategy, which in addition to strict lockdowns envisaged mass tests to try to minimize the spread of infections, the economic signals seem to have returned to being positive: the objective should be set again above 5 per cent on an annual basis.

Xi Jinping, who will formally be nominated by parliament for a third term as president of the People’s Republic, has recently announced new measures to increase state control in strategic sectors such as science and technology, as well as in the financial sector.