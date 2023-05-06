The Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina sells BMW | Info

The BiH Parliamentary Assembly announced that it is selling a BMW car after only a few months of use.

It seems that BiH officials also think like that, because they are for everything bought a few months, broke it and now sell the car.

Although it was bought new, it seems that it did not serve them well as soon as they gave up on repairs and decided to sell it very quickly.

It was bought from AC TOMIC doo Mostar for 329.175,00 KM including VAT.

The procurement for this BMW 530 XDRIVE car was announced on 09/29/2022. years. After two months, to be precise 03.11.2022. published a call for servicing and repairs of official BMW vehicles.

Although they chose the company Autocentar Tomić doo Mostar for repair in December last year, the procurement was canceled on 04/05/2023. The estimated total value of the framework agreement for car repairs without VAT was 17,094.00 KM.

After the cancellation, they decided to sell the car anyway, because this repair was obviously not worth it.

It is not stated what the defect is, but the vehicle is no longer in drivable condition.

The mentioned BMW was manufactured in 2021 and has traveled only 98,000 km. Now it is sold by auction, and the initial one the value is 17,770.00 KM.

“BMW 530 – is located in the circle AC TOMIĆ, Trive Amelica 1b, Banjaluka, where it was maintained. The same can be viewed by agreement with the staff of AC TOMIĆ”, it is stated in the invitation.

The right to participate in the public bidding process – bidding is available to all legal and natural persons who pay a deposit/deposit in the amount of 10% of the value of the LOT for which they are bidding before the set deadline for bidding.

The deadline for submitting offers is May 15, 2023. until 12 o’clock.

