The leaders of SNSD, Socialist Party, United Srpska, DEMOS, People’s Party of Srpska and NDP signed a new coalition agreement in Banja Luka today, which should be valid until 2026.

SNSD leader Milorad Dodik said after the signing of the coalition agreement in Banja Luka that the appointment of ministers, directors of public companies and executives was not discussed today, and that it will be discussed at the next meeting on Thursday, March 9, after additional consultations by party secretaries .

“We talked about policies that confirmed our previous political relations and positions on important issues. We are completely united here. There were also requests for radicalization, but we remained within the framework of a politically correct attitude towards politically important issues.” Dodik stated.



When it comes to the signatories of the coalition agreements, Dodik answered the question absence of representatives DNS-a i SPS-a said that the SNSD maintains communication with them and added that “within the distribution, a percentage is left for those who will be part of the policies of the ruling coalition”.

“SNSD is aware that it will have to enable the participation of some others and that is something we will discuss, and the coalition partners are also allowed to talk with other political subjects and four percent of the resources will be used with those who want to join us”, Dodik stated.

He pointed out that power is exercised in this way and that the people have given their trust to this coalition.

“In order to be responsible to the people, we will do everything necessary, as is done in all other countries and democratic systems,” said Dodik.