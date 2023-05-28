the partisan won the leader | Sports

The season that Partizan marked with major setbacks in the domestic championship and fourth place in the Superliga is over.

Source: MN PRESS

Partizan footballers were eliminated from the Serbian Cup in the autumn part of the championship, in the first round of the knockout phase of the European competition they “gambled” on a good result from Chisinau and were eliminated by Sherif in Belgrade, and in the Superliga…

There was everything and most of it was not pleasant for the fans. At the end of the season, after 37 rounds played, the black and whites finished the championship in fourth place, far from the places leading to the Champions League and even the Europa League.

Nevertheless, Igor Duljaj’s team won the last round of the championship in their favor. In Humska, Voždovac was defeated (2:1), after Fuseni Dijabate and Quinsi Menig scored in the first half, and Danilo Teodorović scored in the second half of the match. If Nešković had also scored in the finish, “Dragons” would have taken away a point from Humska, and the atmosphere in the stadium was even more gloomy than the sky from which it rained all afternoon.



It wasn’t pleasant either. A small number of Partizan fans gathered to chant “Management out”, but also to show what they think about the eventual arrival of Ognjen Vranješ. The experienced defender is “targeted” as the first summer signing, but he is not to the taste of the most ardent supporters.

