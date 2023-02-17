The passion of the present. Brief lexicon of modernity-world is the title of a 2008 book by the philosopher Giacomo Marramao. More generally, it seems to me, the expression “passion for the present” could lead us to reflect, precisely at a time like this, of pandemic and war crisis.

It undoubtedly indicates a lively interest, a deep involvement, even emotional, with respect to the events that cross our time. ANDso, voltage intellectual and emotional aimed at understanding. Etymologically the word passion also refers to passivity: we, in this case, find ourselves a upload it the present. Like something that invests our lives and our thoughts from the outside. And in fact we live with this state of mind, for example, the social and health situation caused by Covid-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Theologians and philosophers, however, point out that the “passion” of Jesus has changed the perception of the very meaning of the word: Jesus of Nazareth knows pain, excruciating pain, he suffers, dies on the cross, yet he does not passively undergo all of this. Indeed, he makes it a moment of redemption of humanity, of liberation. And a fundamental part of theology is actually “theology of the cross.”

On the mundane side, the combination of suffering e hope it is crucial, let’s say, in the history of the workers’ and socialist movement (“he who suffers and hopes”, reads a line from the hymn “Bandiera rossa”). In the Jewish tradition, then, as a thinker of the stature of André Neher points out, it is highlighted how hope feeds on failure and is born, literally, “failed”.

Nevertheless, here is the circularity of the reasoning that I propose, that passion – the passion of the present – turns into passion for the presentin a momentum aimed at understanding and acting. AND the “secret outdated fold” of the present, as Marramao would say, such as to produce “an opening of experience towards the future”. Can one become passionate about a pandemic virus or a carnage like the one in Ukraine? Yes, if by that we mean the effort to interpret and modify what is happening. That’s what we’re called to.