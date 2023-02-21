The sudden appearance of Joe Biden in the presidential palace of Kiev aims to reaffirm US support for theUkraine and its citizens, marked by a year of bitter warfare, by the new Russian offensive and by a winter faced with constant power outages. It is a move, that of Biden, who wants to convey a sense of normalcy, of life that goes on despite everything. “A year later, Kiev is holding on. Ukraine stands. Democracy stands,” said the US president. However, the visit has a value that goes far beyond US support for the war-torn country. With his appearance in Kiev, Biden symbolically intended to reaffirm the role of the United States come guarantor of a global order that the Russian invasion, in the opinion of Washington, endangers. The visit is therefore an open challenge to Vladimir Putin, but not only. The US message, as well as in Moscow, appears clearly aimed at Beijing. Ukraine has increasingly become a pawn in the conflict between United States e Chinese.

As Biden goes to Kiev, the head of diplomacy of the Chinese Communist Party, Wang Yi, indeed arrives in Moscow. The goal, they say to Beijingis to illustrate a Chinese peace plan for Ukraine. The move did not please Washington, which in recent months has always warned China against possible interference political and military conflict. In particular, the Biden administration has been following the increase in the US with concern commercial exchanges Between Russia e Chinese – especially with regard to transfers to China of raw, gas e carbone Russians, which risk weakening the effectiveness of western sanctions. In recent days, a further element of conflict has been added. Indeed, the United States is convinced that China is ready to send weapons and ammunition to Russia. “We are very concerned about the possibility of China providing lethal material support to Russia,” the secretary of state said. Antony Blink at the Munich Security Conference. “It would be a very serious problem for our relations with Beijing,” Blinken explained, according to which Chinese companies already provide non-lethal support to Russia.

The accusation was immediately denied by Beijing, which speaks of “lies” e you “coercion e pressure of the United States in relations between China and Russia”. However, the Chinese denial has not calmed the US alarm. The theme has been widely debated on American TV Sunday talk shows, also on the wave of accuse e controaccuse sui alleged spy balloons which certainly did not contribute to improving relations between the two countries. The possibility that China could provide military aid to Moscow is now seen as a real possibility in Washington and would be, according to many, a point of no return. “That would be the most catastrophic thing that could happen in the relationship between the two giants,” said a Abc News one of the most influential republican senators, Lindsay Graham, an expression of the US establishment in foreign policy. “It would be like buying a ticket to the Titanicafter watching the movie. They don’t have to do it.”

Wang Yi’s trip to Moscow and the presentation of a peace plan for Ukraine add to the question of alleged arms supplies to Russia. Details of the plan have not been disclosed, although it is known that Beijing is expected to reaffirm the need for “respect for territorial sovereignty”. Chinese diplomatic activism (President Xi Jinping he too will give a speech on the anniversary of the beginning of the war) however he spread further fears and annoyance in Washington. There Chineseit is the American belief, tries to position itself as “key player” into the conflict and aims to portray Biden’s action as “arrogant, irrational e dangerous” (these are the words with which the Global Timesthe English-language tabloid published by People’s newspaper branded the visit of the US president to Kiev). The tone in which Wang Yi himself addressed the Europeans during the Munich security summit did not escape Washington. “Dear friends”, defined them as the Chinese envoy, specifying that China “does not want to add fuel to the fire, nor take advantage of the conflict in any way”. Before arriving in Moscow, Wang Yi stopped at Budapestwhere he praised “the pro-Chinese political line maintained by the Hungarian government in international forums” (among other things, the most important foreign investment in Hungaryfor the production of batteries for vehicles electricis owned by a Chinese company, Catl).

The American suspicion is therefore that, behind the Chinese diplomatic offensive, there is also the attempt to divide the allies Westerners, taking advantage of the tiredness of European public opinion and flattering the capitals of the Old Continent with the promise of more solid commercial relations. This therefore explains the resolute tone with which Joe Biden appeared a few hours ago in Kiev. “Putin’s war of conquest is failing”, said the US president, announcing another shipment of military aid to Kyev for 500 million dollars: among these, artillery ammunition, missili Javelin e cannoni Howitzer (but not the fighter jets and long-range rocket launch systems that the Ukrainians have been asking for for months). TO Warsawin the speech that will mark one year since the beginning of the war, Biden will maintain the same tone, once again portraying the Ukrainian conflict as a stage in the clash between democracy e autocracywith the former destined to emerge victorious at the end of a long and painful war.

In resurrecting tones from Cold Warhowever, the US president will not only have the Russia Of Vladimir Putin. Reaffirming the leading role of the United States to guarantee a liberal global order, Biden will speak above all to China about Xi Jinping, which that role is now openly questioning. To the disputes on espionage, technology, rearm, trade, Taiwan, another reason for the dispute has now been added. Precisely, the Ukraine.