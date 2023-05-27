the peace plan leaves the occupied territories to the Russians, «Unacceptable». Hundreds of Germans have to leave Moscow

The commander of the Ukrainian army: ready for the counteroffensive
“It’s time to take back what’s ours.” These are the words of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commenting on a video posted on Telegram which contains a prayer for the liberation of Ukraine. “Bless our decisive offensive!”, He wrote, according to reports from Ukrinform, which then cites the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to which as part of the “information support campaign” «a spectacular video» dedicated to the liberation of Ukraine from the Russian invaders. In an interview with the BBC, one of the highest security officials in Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, has meanwhile announced that the country is ready to launch the counter-offensive, which could take place “tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week”. The Ukrainian government – he added – “cannot afford to make mistakes” on the decision because it is a “historic opportunity” that “we cannot lose”.
Hundreds of Germans have to leave Russia, high diplomatic tension between Moscow and Berlin
“Hundreds of German civil servants have to leave Russia, including diplomats, teachers and employees of the Goethe-Institut. But this is not necessarily the end of Moscow’s diplomatic escalation»: writes Suddeutsche Zeitung with the headline «Moscow’s diplomatic declaration of war». Russia has reduced the number of staff of German institutions in the country to 350.
Kiev: “The Russians fire missiles on hospitals, yes to the Vatican deal but only if it provides for the withdrawal of Moscow’s troops”
“Rockets are raining down on hospitals here. Talking about compromise now will only lead to more deaths in Ukraine.” Zelensky’s adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Corriere della Sera. With regard to the Chinese proposal – recognition of the territories occupied by Russia – he reiterates: “Our ‘peace formula’ envisages as a first step the complete removal of Russian armed groups from the territory of Ukraine within the borders of 1991″. «It is obvious – he continues – that we will not support any option involving territorial concessions. The so-called ‘compromise’ scenarios would not lead to peace but to a continuation of the war and a significant increase in terrorist pressure on Ukraine. But not only. We would see further militarization of Russia and new attacks on other states.” Regarding the initiatives of the Holy See, “if the Vatican promotes the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, requests the access and return of Ukrainian military and civilian prisoners and kidnapped children – adds Podolyak – then we will welcome this initiative. If, on the other hand, the Holy See has a different vision, unfortunately, it will only deepen the crisis and provoke further aggressive actions by Russia”.