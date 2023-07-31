«The pearl of the mission and the future of PIME»

The words of the superior general Father Ferruccio Brambillasca on the anniversary of the foundation of the institute, celebrated on 30 July in Milan: «In so many contexts where we find ourselves working, the mission today is not easy, but we go forward with confidence. Woe to us if we did not form missionaries who help to discern what is good according to the teaching of Jesus: we would leave people empty-handed”.

With a concelebration held in the church of San Francesco Saverio in Milan – the church where the founder, Msgr. Angelo Ramazzotti – PIME again this year celebrated the anniversary of its foundation on 30 July, which took place 173 years ago with the establishment in Saronno of the Lombard Seminary for Foreign Missions. The celebration was an opportunity to pray and reflect on PIME’s vocation today. In this regard, we propose below the homily delivered on this occasion by the superior general of PIME, Father Ferruccio Brambillasca.

Our Institute turns 173 today. It is the oldest missionary institute in Italy, but despite this we are also the smallest of the missionary institutes founded in Italy, perhaps because we didn’t worry too much about numbers… Was that a good thing? Was it bad?

Here in Milan we are well known, perhaps less well known in Trento or Palermo… Just as we are known in Hong Kong, in Tokyo, in Dhaka, in s. Paul in Yaounde…. We are 400 missionaries including bishops, priests and consecrated lay people. All with quite particular characters and who are keen to say that we are not “friars”, but we are free missionaries. In recent times we would also like to include lay people in our organization. The thing is not always easy, for various reasons; but we will certainly continue with the possible inclusion of trained and dedicated lay people in our Institute

But how is our Institute after 173 years of history? What is his role in the church and in the mission? What is the future of our institute and of the missionary institutes? I try to share with you the answer to these questions, inspired by the readings we have heard today.

The first reading clearly tells us that one of the greatest gifts we must ask of the Lord is the gift of wisdom, of discernment, of knowing how to discern between good and evil, between what is useful and what is not….

This, of discernment, is a truly great gift, in a Church and in a constantly changing society. Yesterday I returned from the United States where I visited our confreres who work there. Some of them testified to me of the difficulty and suffering of many Christians in making the right choices in the face of certain extreme or inconsistent positions that society and the Church itself sometimes propose.

The task of us missionaries then is to help our people, in the different parts of the world where we find ourselves working, to discern what is good according to what Jesus himself has continually taught us. In fact, although radical, Jesus’ teaching is not extreme and certainly has a certain consistency for the duration of our lives.

Woe to us if we formed missionaries who do not know how to help people discern or who give obvious or simplistic answers, which serve no purpose, except to leave people empty-handed or dissatisfied! Today our institute, the whole Church, needs missionaries who guide, who direct, who enlighten people who don’t know where to go and don’t know how to choose. This too is charity, this too is evangelization!

Let us now move on to today’s Gospel, with the different parables that Jesus tells us, which have in common the fact that we have found something precious (treasure in the field, a precious pearl, new things…) that we must try in any way to protect and to keep.

For us missionaries this precious pearl, this treasure in the field, is the proclamation of the Gospel in the various parts of the world. It’s Mission with a capital M! We missionaries who should have discovered this treasure at the beginning of our vocation, we must keep it close to us because it takes all our heart, our passion, our life and our joy.

Sometimes, as I said at the beginning, we missionaries too are anxious and anxious about numbers, about construction, about the economy, because we too want to be safe and satisfied. We do, so to speak, a quantitative rather than a qualitative research. The rediscovery of the Mission instead is what qualifies our institute within the Church; if this is missing in our institute, that is the Mission, we can say that we have not yet found the treasure or the precious pearl and therefore we have no future!

So how is this precious pearl, the mission today? In summary, especially in certain countries today, the mission is not easy at all because of persecution, indifference, scandals, lack of personnel and resources…

Despite this, as a missionary institute, we are still called to narrate the Gospel and the life of Jesus in different parts of the world, always with great attention, respect, simplicity and discretion; but, at the same time, with a lot of courage and trust, even without being able to see the results of our work. It always impresses me, because I remain edified, to see some of our missionaries proclaiming the Gospel in truly precarious conditions and without any gratifying results. And yet, they remain in the Mission because this Remaining, with a capital R, is the greatest testimony we can pass on. Indeed, this is a Remaining which transmits hope, joy, trust and life for our brothers and sisters who live beside us in our missions.

I conclude by quoting a sentence from our founder Msgr. Angelo Ramazzotti, whose remains are found in this church, a phrase that reminds us that also for Msgr. Ramazzotti the treasure of our institute was the Mission: “You think what the gift of faith is and reflect that immense regions and millions of souls are still without it. And if these thoughts touch your heart, promote and embrace the work we speak of.

