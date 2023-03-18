Home World The pension reform unleashes the “French March”. More demonstrations in Paris
World

The pension reform unleashes the “French March”. More demonstrations in Paris

by admin
The pension reform unleashes the “French March”. More demonstrations in Paris

Macron disputed

More demonstrations are expected over the weekend in France as the government plunges into a political crisis after the bill is passed

More demonstrations are expected over the weekend in France as the government sinks into a political crisis after the forced passage of the pension reform bill. What is taking shape throughout the country – in addition to Paris, protest demonstrations and clashes also took place in Lyon and Bordeaux – is a sort of “French March” with the streets uniting all generations against the reform.

On Friday, the second evening of demonstrations in Place de la Concorde in Paris, which was attended by several thousand people, ended with the arrest of 61 people and damages, as well as the fire of building materials and rubbish bins. The previous day there had been 310 arrests throughout France, of which 258 at the Place de la Concorde. Also on Friday, two motions of censure were presented against the government, which on Thursday had recourse to article 49.3 of the Constitution to force the adoption of the text on pensions without a vote (except in the case of censorship).

The union has called demonstrations for Saturday and Sunday, as well as a ninth day of strikes and demonstrations on Thursday against the reform, which includes extending the retirement age from 62 to 64. The use of Article 49.3 is almost unanimously seen as a setback for French President Emmanuel Macron, who has staked much of his political credit on this key reform of his second five-year term.

See also  Marine Le Pen in the ballot in the elections in France

Find out more

You may also like

“Three players absent tomorrow. Juve second? I look...

Healthcare, territory and medicine for the elderly, conference...

Delafé and Las Flores Azules are still together...

Is the world threatened by an economic crisis...

Russia: Without Russia’s participation in the investigation of...

Nebojsa Čović nightmare season for KK Crvena zvezda...

Putin, the decision of the Criminal Court in...

Tragedy in Monreale, 39 year old found dead...

Ubs negotiates the acquisition, BlackRock is also working...

A rapper in a real story about challenging...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy