More demonstrations are expected over the weekend in France as the government sinks into a political crisis after the forced passage of the pension reform bill. What is taking shape throughout the country – in addition to Paris, protest demonstrations and clashes also took place in Lyon and Bordeaux – is a sort of “French March” with the streets uniting all generations against the reform.

On Friday, the second evening of demonstrations in Place de la Concorde in Paris, which was attended by several thousand people, ended with the arrest of 61 people and damages, as well as the fire of building materials and rubbish bins. The previous day there had been 310 arrests throughout France, of which 258 at the Place de la Concorde. Also on Friday, two motions of censure were presented against the government, which on Thursday had recourse to article 49.3 of the Constitution to force the adoption of the text on pensions without a vote (except in the case of censorship).

The union has called demonstrations for Saturday and Sunday, as well as a ninth day of strikes and demonstrations on Thursday against the reform, which includes extending the retirement age from 62 to 64. The use of Article 49.3 is almost unanimously seen as a setback for French President Emmanuel Macron, who has staked much of his political credit on this key reform of his second five-year term.