The Pentagon confirmed that it was a drone fired from Iran that attacked the merchant ship near India

The Pentagon confirmed that the Israeli-linked merchant ship attacked near India was hit by a drone fired from Iran. The Chem Pluto ship, operated by a Dutch entity with ties to Tel Aviv, was struck around 10:00am local time, causing a fire that was extinguished quickly. The New Delhi navy responded to the incident, rescuing the crew and sending a warship to provide assistance. The United States has accused Iran of being “deeply involved” in the attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, providing support to the militia with drones, missiles, and tactical intelligence. As a response to the threat, the US Department of Defense coordinated with over 20 countries to launch the “Guardian of Prosperity” operation, aimed at ensuring navigational safety at sea. The coalition will continue to grow, consulting closely with allies and partners to defend the international route that is the Red Sea. Each country can contribute in the manner it deems most appropriate, whether with ships, planes, military personnel, or any other necessary means.

Share this: Facebook

X

