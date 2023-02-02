The “Monster from the Caspian” will have an heir. The most incredible flying machine, as big as a ship and as fast as a jet, remains abandoned on a beach in the Dagestan waiting to be transformed into a tourist attraction. When spy planes took the first images of it at the end of the 1960s, the CIA mobilized to understand what that mysterious science-fiction-shaped object was, over 70 meters long but with wings too small to rise into the sky: an enigma that haunted American intelligence for decades.

