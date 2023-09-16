The Pentagon is also concerned about possible thefts of weapons sent to Ukraine: attention focused on a site in Poland

Human rights organizations and those fighting for disarmament have been repeating this since the beginning of war in Ukraine: such a massive flow of weapons to the country of Volodymyr Zelensky represents a huge security risk for years following the conflict on the ground. Today, to confirm the fears of the NGOs, a report also arrived from Pentagon according to which the weapons and ammunition that US soldiers are moving across Europe to transfer to Ukraine are at risk of being stolen or lost because safety measures are not observed effectively. What is particularly worrying, explains the report from the American Defense which carried out its investigations between January and June, is a logistics site in Poland.

In the Pentagon report, particular reference is made to two arms transfers. The first was about 60 container arrived by train from Germaniawith six M109A6 howitzers and six artillery ammunition carriers M992. The other was the transfer of 14 Bradley M2A2, 12 howitzers and seven M992 ammunition carriers transported on commercial trucks. In both cases, Department of Defense investigators found that soldiers assigned to guard the equipment “they were not fully prepared” for their mission. Furthermore, in June, several boxes of ammunition were stolen from a train but later recovered by Polish police.

A different concern, therefore, from that raised by organizations that monitor the flow of weapons around the world. At the center of the latter’s fears was above all the possibility that, once the conflict was over, this enormous quantity of armaments that invaded the country could be trafficked illegally outside the country, perhaps because it ended up in the hands of militias autocostituite, private citizens enlisted in the emergency of the conflict or to criminal organizations. All without forgetting that, according to reports from international organizations, we are talking about one of the countries with the highest level of corruption throughout Europe.

