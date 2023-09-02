Home » The Pentagon launches the appeal: “Anyone who has seen UFOs, tell us”
The Pentagon launches the appeal: “Anyone who has seen UFOs, tell us”

New York – If you have met aliens or flying saucers, observed strange flashes of green color or candy-shaped spaceships, the time to say it may come soon. The appeal was launched by Pentagon and confirms how the most powerful country on the planet is taking it seriously the issue of the existence of extraterrestrials.

The invitation to tell their experiences is addressed, for the moment, to members of the Pentagon, of the federal government, but the US Department of Defense is thinking of extending it to all citizens.

