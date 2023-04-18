THE PENTAGON PAPERS BUFFALO

THRILLS IN THE MAFIA STATE: GILETTI, ORLANDI, PICCIOTTI VARIOUS

THRILL IN THE ROUGH STATE: THE PENTAGON PAPERS HOAX

Interview by Paolo Arigotti with Fulvio Grimaldi

They would seem topics very close to us, but very distant from each other. However, if we listen to the teacher of teachers, Maria Montessori and connect the dots, we find the usual context in which, in addition to the puppets on stage, we also see the puppeteers and their script.

What does the firecracker bomb with which one would like to convince dupes that a twenty-one-year-old recruit obsessed with video games have to do with Giletti, Boiardo, Pietro Orlandi, would have scattered in the wind (this is how we call the New York Times, the Washington Post, the alleged Bellingcat investigative agency, and other tentacles of the Anglo-Saxon services) top secret state military secrets?

It has something to do with it, because when a hurricane strikes between Wuthering Heights, even distant bushes flap their leaves. After all, it is the custom that teaches us this: in the shadow of the tumult among grown-ups, even the garden gnomes get agitated. Resonance issue.

The equation imposed on us in 1945 is always the same. Mafia state and state mafia, from the time of Andreotti, convicted of mafia and then prescribed (and at the same time Aldo Moro, Albino Luciani and the mafia and Vatican thug Mino Pecorelli are killed), at the time of Graviano-Delfino-Mori-Berlusconi (and at the same time they massacre us and a journalist who sticks his nose in doesn’t kill himself, but blows himself up). With some variants in the middle, which Licio Gelli and Gladio deal with.

But the shocks to the body start from afar. The power plant suffered an earthquake. Which blew up valves and safety devices. Globalization has collided with a geological rock formation whose emergence from the bowels of history has reverberated around the world, producing disruptive effects everywhere. Since the Putin-Xi Jinping coupling in Moscow, a large part of a world slumbering in globalizing narcosis has woken up and has produced many BRICS by parthenogenesis. Which, to exchange things, have started throwing away the green ticket and using the black, yellow and red ones.

Problem. For others. It was on the paper boat and cannons, made with greenbacks, that globalization sailed with a unique and prefixed commander, departure and arrival.

And we are at the pizzini left from the CIA Command Center (from which obviously nothing has ever leaked, nor can it leak), brought out of the video games of the Massachusetts airman. And readily inflated and flown from the pages of Bellingcat (MI6) and the NYT and WP trustees.

One revealed that Zelensky and his SS units are in a bad shape, so it is urgent to break that cursed taboo and get the long-requested US F-15 or F-16, or the Slovak and Polish Mig 17s (already arrived). Two more ended up in Beijing and Cairo with the words “Look, we know you are supplying weapons to the Russians.” Yet another was received by the Serbian Vucic with the notice “We tell your Russian associates that you are sending weapons to the Ukrainians!” NATO partner dancer Erdogan reprimanded for supplying weapons to Wagner beheaders, South Korea for not supplying enough weapons to Zelensky. Beijing itself, because discovered gorging Putin on “lethal weapons”. And so on by warning and threatening.

So, other than that whistle blower, or deep throat. Carefully improvised work of planetary disinformation. Guaranteed, in spite of the crudeness of those who strike desperately, by the unanimous support of the media.

Signs that the situation is getting out of hand to those of the airman Jack Teixeira’s pizzini. A nervous breakdown that has repercussions on us with an attempt to stabilize this Lego brick in its historic function of helping to keep the building, or Great Jail, up. And when even a very tall figure like the Head of State rushes into the most hysterically warmongering country of the stars and stripes constellation, Poland, to endorse the Hollywood script of the Russian Jack the Ripper who exterminates children and beheads prisoners, you understand why, even here with us, the garden gnomes are agitated.

The rest in broadcasts. With less obscure and forced metaphors.