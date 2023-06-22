The people in the missing submarine died

The people who were aboard the submarine lost in the North Atlantic Ocean since last Sunday have died. This was confirmed Thursday evening by OceanGate, the manufacturer of the submarine, and the US Coast Guard, which coordinated the search activities. The Coast Guard he had estimated that the oxygen in the vehicle should have run out around 13 today (Italian time), but the discovery of five large debris from the submarine made it clear that it imploded.

During a press conference, Coast Guard Admiral John Mauger said the type of debris found “is consistent with a catastrophic leak in the decompression chamber” of the submarine. It is not yet known when the implosion occurred, but there will be an investigation to try to better understand how things went. There is no evidence that the submarine collided with the wreck of the Titanic.

“We believe we have now lost our Chief Executive Officer Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet,” said the statement released by OceanGate, citing the names of the people who were on board.

The search for the Titan went on for four days, but despite the deployment of means there hadn’t been great progress and the probability of finding the five people on board alive had gradually decreased.

Even before the estimated autonomy time was up, it was uncertain whether the people inside the vehicle still had oxygen available. The Titan had an air recycling system, but in the absence of electric current supplied by the batteries, the chances of having enough oxygen would have been significantly reduced. Five people in a cylinder just under 7 meters long and 2.5 meters in diameter rapidly consume the oxygen inside, causing a buildup of carbon dioxide, which if not removed can cause asphyxiation and lead to hypercapnia. an increase in the concentration of carbon dioxide in the blood which proves deadly.

A malfunction on board could also have cut power to the Titan’s internal space heating systems. The water at great depths reaches a temperature below 4 °C, consequently the crew could have suffered for a long time from hypothermia, a condition in which the body struggles to maintain its temperature and which after several hours can turn out to be lethal. Even if they had still been conscious, the five occupants of the Titan would still not have had a great chance of making their presence known, in an environment like that several hundred – if not thousands – of meters below the surface where the sun’s rays do not reach and it’s all dark.

The structure of the submarine may have already given way days ago, perhaps when the Titan had stopped communicating with the Polar Prince, its support ship, while it was making its descent to reach a depth of 3,800 meters where the wreck of the Titanic is located. The rest of the remains of the submarine and those on board may never be found, given the difficulty of conducting searches to find relatively small objects at great depths in the ocean.

In the last few hours the search had intensified a lot. On Thursday morning, a dozen ships had arrived in the wide stretch of sea above where the wreck of the Titanic is located, joining those already present to provide assistance in the searches, with the help of some submarines guided to distance for patrols. The search area had meanwhile been extended to a size of about 28,700 square kilometres, slightly more than Sicily. Reconnaissance planes were used to observe the surface of the water, but the most important part of the research concerned the almost 4 thousand meters between the surface and the seabed, where acoustic detectors (sonar) were used to pick up any sounds produced by the submarine .

On Wednesday some underwater noises had been picked up that had led the US Coast Guard in collaboration with the Canadian one to extend the searches, even if it is not actually possible to establish with certainty whether those sounds actually came from the Titan. Captain James Frederick of the US Coast Guard had been a lot cautious on the progress of the searches and on the developments linked to the noises detected: «To be honest with you, we don’t know where they are».