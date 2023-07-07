Home » The people of Belgrade say goodbye to the murdered girl Noa Milivojev Info




After the murder of Noa Milivojev (18), citizens say goodbye to her on Trg Republike and light candles.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

Noa Milivojev (18), who disappeared on June 17, was found dead today in an apartment in the center of Belgrade. She was butchered beyond recognition by the guy she was in a relationship with. DO (33) was immediately arrested and, according to initial information, he confessed to everything. He was interrogated earlier regarding the disappearance of Noa, but he denied involvement and guilt. However, the police reasonably suspected that it was he who committed the crime of murder, so they “pressured” him and finally arrested him.

After the body of Noa Milivojev was found in an apartment in the center of Belgrade, friends and acquaintances say goodbye to her with emotional messages.


Belgraders light candles on Trg Republike for the murdered Noa! Friends Broken: “Rest in Peace, Angel”

“Rest in peace my beautiful angel, you are in a better place, where there is no malice and evil people. Thank you for the memories and for being there for me when it was the hardest. You will always have a special place in my heart. I would give anything if it was possible to be different,” Noah’s friend wrote.

On Republic Square in Belgrade tonight, many citizens gathered to light candles for the murdered girl.

00:12 The door of the apartment where the crime was committed Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

