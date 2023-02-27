by palermolive.it – ​​6 hours ago

Domenica In dedicates an entire episode in memory of Maurizio Costanzo. The Rai program wanted to remember with many guests the journalist who died at the age of 84 a few days ago. In the studio there were friends of a…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Elodie pays homage to Maurizio Costanzo with ‘Se Telefonando’: the performance is creepy | VIDEO appeared 6 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».