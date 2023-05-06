The perpetrator of the Texas shooting is dead. Police: “There are several injured, including children”

NEW YORK. The perpetrator of the shooting in a shopping center on the outskirts of Dallas in Texas has died. The police reported it to the local media, confirming that there are several injured, including children. A video showed people fleeing, as explosions were heard in quick succession. Police have ordered the area to be evacuated. The mall is the Premium Outlets.

