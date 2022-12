“I hope for a day when poverty and misery will be eradicated from my beloved Iran“, sings Yasinin one of his last singles, Haji, released in May. Yasin is Saman Seyedia 27-year-old rapper born in Kermashah, in Iranian Kurdistanwho lives in Tehran and thrilled thousands of boys and girls with his verses protesting “the suffering of the people”, against “oppression”, but also of “love for Iran”.