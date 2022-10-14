The person in charge of the Party History and Literature Research Institute of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China answered reporters’ questions on the compilation of “Memorabilia since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China“

In order to welcome the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China compiled the “Memorabilia since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” (hereinafter referred to as “Memorabilia”). A few days ago, the person in charge of the Party History and Literature Research Institute of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was interviewed and answered reporters’ questions about the compilation of the “Memorabilia”.

Q: When the whole party and the whole society welcome the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has compiled the “Memorabilia”. What are the main considerations for carrying out this work?

A: The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important meeting held at a critical moment when the entire Party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and marching toward the goal of the second century of struggle. The convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a major event in the political life of the party and the country. The Central Party History and Literature Research Institute is a special institution for the party’s history and theoretical research. The compilation of “Memorabilia” is an important political task entrusted to our institute by the Party Central Committee, and an important task for our institute to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress. Work.

The five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have been extremely unusual and extraordinary. The CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core coordinates the overall strategy of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the great changes in the world unseen in a century, unites and leads the entire party, the army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to effectively deal with the severe and complex international situation and the huge risks and challenges that follow, Push forward socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era with the spirit of hard work. The cause of the party and the country has been constantly breaking new ground in coping with the changing situation, and has made major achievements that have attracted worldwide attention. Compiling the “Memorabilia” is to record and reflect the great practice of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in governing the country in the new era, and to record and reflect that the Party leads the people with the great self-revolution of the Party in the new era to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics. The glorious course of this great social revolution records and reflects the major achievements of the party and the country that have attracted worldwide attention, and inspires the majority of party members, cadres, and the masses to strengthen their historical self-confidence, strengthen their historical initiative, keep upright and innovate, and move forward bravely, in order to build society in an all-round way. We will work together to modernize the country and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Q: Could you please talk about the guiding ideology and basic principles for the compilation of “Memorabilia”.

A: The compilation of “Memorabilia” is guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. In the process of writing, the following basic principles are firmly grasped: First, adhere to the materialistic view of history and the correct view of party history. Conscientiously implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions on the party’s history, especially the party’s history in the new era, firmly stand in the position of the party and the people, adhere to dialectical materialism and historical materialism, and take the report of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the previous The documents of the Plenary Session of the Central Committee and other important documents are basically followed, especially the benchmarking table “Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party’s Hundred Years of Struggle”, to ensure that the basic conclusions and important evaluations are the same as those with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core. The Party Central Committee maintains a high degree of unanimity to ensure that the entries recorded are in line with historical facts, so that the official history becomes the consensus of the whole party and the whole society. The second is to adhere to the connection between historical logic and theoretical logic. Correctly understand and grasp the historical orientation of socialism with Chinese characteristics entering a new era and my country’s development entering a new stage, adhere to the combination of history and reality, theory and practice, domestic and international, and fully reflect the practice of the Party Central Committee in governing the country with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core The dialectical relationship between it and theoretical innovation fully reflects the great practice of socialism with Chinese characteristics since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the latest achievements of the Sinicization of Marxism. The third is to adhere to the unity of inheritance and development. In terms of format, style, style, scale, etc., it is consistent with the “Memorabilia since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China“, while constantly exploring and innovating the concept and method of compiling the memorabilia, fully absorbing the party’s history in the new era and the latest achievements of the party’s theoretical research, Strive to integrate political, ideological and academic aspects.

Q: Please briefly introduce the relevant situation of the organization’s compilation of “Memorabilia”.

A: Since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, with the approval of the Party Central Committee, the Central Party History and Literature Research Institute has successively compiled and published “Memorabilia of the Forty Years of Reform and Opening-up”, “Memorabilia of the People’s Republic of China“, “Memorabilia of the 100th Anniversary of the Communist Party of China“, “Memorabilia of Building a Well-off Society in an All-round Way”, “Memorabilia of the Centenary of Sinicization of Marxism”, etc., have accumulated experience, trained the team and laid the foundation for the compilation of “Memorabilia”. In order to welcome the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the beginning of this year, we identified the compilation of “Memorabilia” as a key task. During the writing process, the Academy Council and the leaders of the Academy held several meetings to study and discuss the compilation issues; after the completion of the first draft, experts were organized to discuss, listen to opinions and suggestions, scrutinize and revise more than 500 items word by word, and polish them repeatedly. The number of easy drafts. In order to ensure the quality and accuracy of the “Memorabilia”, the opinions of 54 central and state organs, relevant military departments and units were also solicited. It can be said that the “Memorabilia” is an important research result completed by the Party History and Documentation Department with all-out efforts and the cooperation of relevant departments under the cordial care of the leading comrades of the Central Committee. We would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt thanks to all parties for their strong support!

Q: The five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have been extremely unusual and extraordinary. How does “Memorabilia” grasp the five years in general?

Answer: General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the seminar of leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial level on July 26, starting from the strategic overall situation of the development of the party and the country, scientifically analyzed the current international and domestic situation, and profoundly expounded on the work of the past five years. It has profoundly explained the major theoretical and practical issues of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and has important guiding significance for “Memorabilia” to accurately grasp the five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. .

Over the past five years, in the face of risks and challenges that are rare in the world and in history, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has coordinated both domestic and international situations, and coordinated development and security. , to start a new situation, and rely on tenacious struggle to open up a new world of career development. Adhere to strengthening the overall leadership of the Party and the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, make every effort to advance the process of building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, focus on promoting high-quality development, steadily advance reform, steadily advance people’s democracy throughout the process, actively develop an advanced socialist culture, and focus on safeguarding and We will improve people’s livelihood, focus our efforts on poverty alleviation, vigorously promote the construction of ecological civilization, resolutely safeguard national security, maintain social stability, vigorously promote the modernization of national defense and the military, resolutely maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and carry out major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in an all-round way. Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and carry out party history learning and education in the whole party. Especially in the face of the sudden new crown pneumonia epidemic, we insisted that people come first and life first, and carried out people’s wars, general wars, and blocking wars against the epidemic, which maximized the protection of people’s lives and health, and coordinated epidemic prevention and control and economic development. best results. In accordance with the Constitution and the Basic Law, we will effectively exercise the power of comprehensive governance over the Special Administrative Region, formulate and implement the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and firmly grasp the overall situation of Hong Kong. In the face of drastic changes in the international situation, China has maintained national dignity and core interests in the struggle, and has firmly grasped the initiative in my country’s development and security. In-depth promotion of comprehensive and strict governance of the party, perseverance in upholding integrity and discipline, and unified promotion of dare not to be corrupt, cannot be corrupt, and do not want to be corrupt. The development of various undertakings provides a strong political guarantee.

These major achievements that have attracted worldwide attention have strongly proved that the five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have been extremely unusual and extraordinary five years. The five years of the Innovation Bureau are of great significance in the process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Q: How does “Memorabilia” reflect the latest development of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China?

A: Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is contemporary Chinese Marxism, 21st century Marxism, and the essence of the era of Chinese culture and Chinese spirit. It has achieved a new leap in the sinicization of Marxism. It not only plays an important role in guiding the compilation of “Memorabilia”, but also an important content recorded and reflected in “Memorabilia”.

Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is an open theoretical system, which has been further enriched and developed in the great new practice since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In this regard, “Memorabilia” fully reflected from three aspects.

The first is to record the deepening process of new major ideas and viewpoints. Since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has published a series of important expositions and put forward a series of original new concepts, new ideas and new strategies for state governance and administration in leading the practice of advancing state governance in the new era. Questions, questions of the world, questions of the people, and questions of the times have further enriched and developed Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. “Memorabilia” systematically records the deepening process of these new ideas, new ideas, and new strategies, and focuses on the latest achievements of the Sinicization of Marxism.

The second is to record the latest summary of Xi Jinping’s ideological and theoretical system of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is a systematic and scientific theoretical system with a strict logic, rich connotation, and profoundness. “Memorabilia” records the historical process of establishing Xi Jinping’s thoughts on strengthening the military, Xi Jinping’s economic thoughts, Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thoughts, Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thoughts, and Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in their respective fields. The latest summary of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era at the Central Plenary Session reflects the new realm opened up and a new leap achieved by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The third is to record the major achievements of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era under the correct guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The “Memorabilia” reflects the major achievements in reform, development and stability, internal affairs, foreign affairs, national defense, governance of the party, the country and the army under the guidance of the party’s innovative theory, and highlights the practical power and charm of contemporary Chinese Marxism and 21st century Marxism.

Q: What do you think are the outstanding features of “Memorabilia” in terms of content and writing?

A: “Memorabilia” has two prominent features in content.

The first is to comprehensively reflect the major achievements of the Party and the country since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. “Memorabilia” selected adherence to the party’s overall leadership, comprehensive and strict governance of the party, economic construction, comprehensive deepening of reform and opening up, political construction, comprehensive law-based governance, cultural construction, social construction, ecological civilization construction, national defense and military construction, and safeguarding national security , Adhere to “one country, two systems” and promote the reunification of the motherland, foreign affairs and other key events, using authoritative data, recorded that the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core united and led the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups to win the battle against poverty as scheduled, and on the land of China The great practice and great achievement of building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way and starting a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

The second is to fully demonstrate the decisive significance of the “two establishments”. “Memorabilia” highlights the core position of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Party Central Committee and the whole party in terms of item selection and content description. According to the historical development context and through enriching historical facts, it shows the formation and practice process of resolutely achieving “two maintenance”, showing The central role played by General Secretary Xi Jinping in responding to situations, cultivating new opportunities and opening new ones. “Memorabilia” records the historical process of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core courageously promoting theoretical innovation based on practice, continuously enriching and developing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and enhancing theoretical and historical self-confidence through key historical coordinates. “Memorabilia” fully proves with irrefutable facts that the cause of the party and the country has continued to break new ground and achieved major achievements that have attracted worldwide attention. It lies in the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

In the writing process, strive to reflect the following characteristics.

First, it is authoritative and accurate, and seeks truth from facts. Pay attention to the use of first-hand information. The content, expression and caliber are compared with archival documents and authoritative reports such as People’s Daily and Xinhua News Agency, fully solicit opinions from relevant departments and units, and strive to ensure that each entry is accurate in terms of content, historical facts, opinions, etc. .

The second is to reflect comprehensively and highlight key points. Comprehensively reflect the great practice and glorious history of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in governing the country over the past five years, focus on major theoretical and practical issues in upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, and highlight theoretical innovations, practical innovations, and institutional innovations. New achievements and new progress, so that important things are not missed, and important things are made clear.

The third is comprehensive balance and overall planning. Accurately grasp the goals and tasks of the development of the party and the country since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, closely focus on the major policies and strategic arrangements determined by the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the 19th Plenary Sessions, and reflect the whole picture of relevant matters with point-to-face and point-to-face combination. Pay attention to the balance of all aspects.

Fourth, the text is clean and precise. Pay attention to cherishing ink as gold, merging and integrating, expressing more content with the least words, and using concise language to describe major events in a comprehensive and generalized manner. Adhere to the theory from the history, the combination of history and theory, have a material to say a word, make an appropriate comment.

Q: Could you please talk about the important practical significance of compiling and distributing the “Memorabilia” on the occasion of the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China?

Answer: “Memorabilia” is a great gift presented by party history and literature workers to welcome the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress, and plays an important role.

First, it is conducive to inspiring the entire party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to strengthen their historical self-confidence, enhance their historical initiative, and deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”. “Memorabilia” records the party’s unremitting struggle since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the achievements of theoretical innovation, and the practice of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, which can help the whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to further understand why the Communist Party of China can and why Marxism Learn why socialism with Chinese characteristics is good, learn and understand Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and increase the confidence, courage and strength to forge ahead in the new journey and make contributions to the new era.

Second, it is conducive to creating a good atmosphere for public opinion for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party. “Memorabilia” will help the majority of party members, cadres, and the masses to further understand the milestone significance of the great changes in the new era in the history of the party, the history of new China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation, and further enhance the “four consciousnesses” “, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, achieve “two maintenance”, and unite and strive for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Third, it is conducive to serving the overall situation of the work of the party and the country, and provides historical reference for the decision-making of the party and the country. “Memorabilia” closely focuses on the central work of the party and the country, summarizes new experiences, opens up new ideas, provides new impetus, and gives full play to the important role of the party’s history in learning from the past and educating people from the government. Challenges provide historical reference.

Achievements shine in the annals of history, experience reflects the future. We firmly believe that with the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, with the joint efforts of the entire Party, the army and the people of all ethnic groups in the country, we will be able to continuously push forward the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Move forward and write a new chapter in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 13th.