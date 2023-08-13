The person who will replace Fernando Villavicencio in the elections in Ecuador, the candidate killed after a rally, has been chosen

The party of Fernando Villavicencio, the candidate in the elections in Ecuador who was assassinated last week after a rally, has chosen the person who will replace him as candidate in the August 20 vote: it will be Andrea González, a 36-year-old environmental activist who Villavicencio had already selected a few weeks ago as his vice president in case he won the election. González’s name will not appear on the ballot papers, which have already been printed, but the law stipulates that all votes cast for Villavicencio will go to her.

Villavicencio, a 59-year-old former parliamentarian and journalist known for his battles against corruption and against organized crime, ran as a candidate with the Construye party, which means Build. He wasn’t one of the candidates favored to win, but it’s not clear how his assassination would change the results of the vote. On August 9, Villavicencio had just finished a rally in Quito, the country’s capital, when he was approached by a man who shot him in the head. -AMAZONPOLLY-ONLYWORDS-START-

