The phases of a correct positioning of the boiler

Il boiler assembly it is a complex operation, which must be carried out only by specialized operators and technicians. In addition to carrying all the tools and material necessary for installation, these can also provide practical suggestions on how to position the boiler in the house or in a building of any type. Here are some things to pay attention to during preparation and assembly.

Evaluation of the installation site

Before proceeding with the assembly of the boiler, it is advisable to study the installation site. The position of the boiler can be inside or outside the living space (balcony, balcony, terrace), but it must in any case be studied carefully to avoid risks for the safety of the inhabitants. In the first place, whether it is installed indoors or outdoors, the correct ventilation of the site must be checked. Accessibility and maneuvering space for assembly and subsequent maintenance are other important factors in the choice.

Surface preparation

Once the place where to place the boiler has been identified, this must be properly prepared. The surfaces must be clean and dry to allow safe assembly of the boiler, and at the same time the safety and stability of the surface where the machine will be placed must also be calculated. Moldy walls, unstable surfaces and locations exposed to the elements are not ideal for installing boilers. Better to secure them before proceeding, or choose another more suitable site.

Positioning of the boiler

In addition to the safety and practical requirements that building owners and technicians may consider valid, legal regulations must also be taken into consideration. These establish precisely where to position the boiler to ensure that it does not constitute a danger to the people who live in the room or to passers-by or animals that may be outside. A specialized technician will be perfectly familiar with all the procedures for installing the boiler in safety and in compliance with the standards, also based on the location of the apartment or building in which it is to be installed.

Preparation of connections

Once all worries about the boiler’s installation site have been eliminated, you can proceed to the actual installation steps. The various elements must be connected to the hydraulic and electrical systems correctly and safely. It is precisely due to the proximity to electrical cables and pipes that do-it-yourself boiler assembly is absolutely forbidden: only technicians with the appropriate license can carry out these operations in safety for themselves and for the inhabitants of the house in which they are working. Owners or residents of the building are asked not to disrupt their operations, but can assist when required and by keeping away from tools and machinery.

Final verification and security checks

Once the installation of the boilers is complete, the technicians carry out a system check and check that everything is safe. They then supply certificates of compliance, which the owner of the boiler must keep carefully for future maintenance. Together with the certificates, the so-called booklet is issued, in which all the ordinary and extraordinary maintenance interventions that will take place in the coming years are noted.

How to choose the right professional

Recognizing a true boiler installation professional is simple. A series of certifications issued by manufacturers attest to its suitability for installing and possibly carrying out maintenance on boilers of a specific brand. You can also turn to companies that have various technicians in their workforce, with various specializations and suitable for installing the appliance in the house in the correct way. In addition to verifying the certifications, evaluating the reviews of satisfied (or dissatisfied) customers will also help to recognize a professional who is conscientious and attentive in carrying out his work. Punctuality, courtesy and respect for the customer are always welcome pluses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

