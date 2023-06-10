The Philippines area struggling with a possible eruption and a possible flood

Loading player

At least ten thousand people on Friday they have been evacuated in the Philippines, in the province of Albay, due to the possible eruption of the Mayon volcano, in relation to which Phivolcs, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, has spoken of “high levels of activity” which make possible a “dangerous eruption” in next days.

People living within a 6km radius of the Mayon were evacuated after the alert level was raised to 3 on Thursday (on a scale that goes up to 5). The evacuation operations (as well as the autonomous choice of other people to leave the area even though they do not live in the evacuated area) are however complicated by the fact that in the next few days the area could also be affected by heavy rains brought by typhoon Guchol, which it’s coming from the Pacific. Other people, some of whom live within a few kilometers of Mayon’s main crater, have yet to be evacuated.

Edcel Greco Lagman, governor of the province of Albay, said that in addition to plans in the event of an eruption, plans are also envisaged in the event of landslides or floods: “We will strive to ensure that no one has to die from one of these aggravated disasters,” he said.

The Mayon is a conical stratovolcano, is 2,462 meters high and is located on the island of Luzon (the largest island in the country), about 330 kilometers south of the capital Manila. Due to its shape often presented as almost perfect, it is well known and visited by tourists, although it is an active and dangerous volcano. Its last eruption was in January 2018. Among the many active volcanoes in the Philippines, which are located along the so-called “ring of fire” of the Pacific, it is among those with the most intense activity.