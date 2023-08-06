The Philippines has accused China of attacking its boat in the South China Sea

The Philippines on Sunday accused the Chinese Coast Guard of blockading and water cannon attacking a Philippine military supply vessel in the South China Sea. According to the Philippines, the ship was carrying food, water, fuel and other supplies for military personnel stationed at Second Thomas Shoal, an atoll in the Spratly Islands archipelago.

The Philippine military called the actions of the Chinese Coast Guard “excessive and offensive” and said that they acted “in wanton disregard for the safety of those on board and in violation of international law”. China responded that it had moved in accordance with the law to deter Philippine vessels, which it accused of trespassing and carrying illegal construction materials.

The incident also drew the attention of the United States, which said in a statement that an armed attack on public ships, aircraft and the Philippine military – including those of its Coast Guard in the South China Sea – would trigger the mutual defense that the United States signed with the Philippines in 1951.

Since the end of the Second World War, China has claimed its sovereignty over a large part of the South China Sea, but above all over the Spratly Islands: an archipelago of very small islands located about a thousand kilometers south of the Chinese coast, rich in resources natural resources – including oil and natural gas – and is strategically located for military and commercial transportation. In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague concluded that China‘s claims to the Spratly Islands had no basis in international law, but China ignored the ruling by installing missile defense systems there.

At dinner he claims that the territories included in the South China Sea have been part of Chinese territory for two thousand years, while countries that oppose Chinese requests – such as Vietnam – argue that China‘s interest only manifested itself after the end of the Second World War. Spratlys are currently claimed by five other countries: the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, Brunei and Vietnam. All countries except Brunei have built artificial bases in the archipelago over the years.

In the 1990s, the Philippines ran aground its own navy ship abandoned in one of the islands of the atoll in order to reassert its territorial claims and various Filipino soldiers are still stationed on the wreck.

According to the Philippines, it is not uncommon for the Chinese coast guard and navy to block or hijack Philippine vessels patrolling the disputed waters. In June, during another regular refueling operation, two Philippine boats were approached by Chinese coast guard boats, which stopped just 90 meters from the bow of one of their boats, forcing the captain to slow down to avoid a collision. . In April, however, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel blocked a Philippine patrol boat carrying journalists near Second Thomas Shoal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

