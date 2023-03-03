Let’s go back to telling what happened in these days of MWC 2023.

In the great return as a protagonist of TIM, the CEO Peter Labriola raised the urgency of easing the rules imposed on operators in Europe, joining the growing list of those who want to face head on the difficult economic situation of European telcos.

During his speech Labriola reiterated the request to create a playing field fairer with digital providers and greater openness to operator consolidation, while bemoaning restrictions placed on industry for shutting down systems legacy.

“We have to change the institutions’ approach to allow for market consolidation. This is the only way to have a future”he said, recalling how major markets around the world usually have just three operators per country (compared to the much more crowded landscape of many European countries, such as the same situation of mobile telephony in Italy ndr).

Another area identified are the existing requirements for operators, in particular the historical ones such as TIM, which hinder progress, highlighting the obligation to “turn off the old technology”.

“We are talking about the metaverse but in Italy we still have 40,000 telephone booths that I can’t turn off. I have to pay for universal services! They tell me about the metaverse when I’m still waiting to be reimbursed about 50 million euros for the cabine telefonichand,” he added.

However, he acknowledged that these kinds of problems and disparities between the rules for them and digital players were nothing new, calling it the “telcos point.”

He noted in the current critical situation across Europethe need not to procrastinate with “bold and bold solutions that look to the future… inertia is not an option, it is now more than words, we need deeds and bold decisions. It’s time to be brave.”

