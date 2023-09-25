The phone of the bus driver who ran off the road in Montenegro will be hacked Info

The driver of the bus that crashed into the ravine is in custody after the accident, and his phone will also be examined.

The court issued an order to examine the bus driver’s phone, and the bus will also be examined in order to establish the technical conditions of the bus. state prosecutor Anđa Radovanović told Radio Television of Montenegro (RTCG). Six days have passed since the bus accident on the Cetinje-Budva main road in the town of Obzovica, in which two people died and 26 passengers were injured. The bus driver is in custody due to reasonable suspicion that he committed a serious crime against the safety of public transport. State prosecutor Anđa Radovanović reminded that the driver of the bus who landed on Obzovica was detained for up to 30 days.

“The driver was detained due to the suspicion that he could interfere with the criminal proceedings by influencing the witnesses,” said the prosecutor on the “Naglas” show. She said that the investigation is ongoing and that orders have been issued for the autopsy of the victims. “Expert orders were also issued. The court issued an order on the examination of the bus driver’s phone, and the bus will also be examined in order to establish the technical conditions of the bus,” announced Radovanović. She said that they were waiting for the expert reports and added that 23 of the 26 injured passengers had been questioned.

Answering the question about the road conditions on this section, he estimates that the road has been inspected. “In my opinion, that section of the road can be considered clearwe have three traffic lanes, a slight bend, “said the prosecutor.

