The photo of Elon Musk symbol of failure (and redemption)

Elon Musk wrote a “bitter truth” about X. And that is that “today there is no large social network”.

Then the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX added: “We may failas some have predicted, but we’ll do our best to make sure there’s at least one.”

Elon Musk is, of course, referring to his efforts. Since he bought Twitter last October, he has done everything to change it. According to some, even to destroy it. But X, as the social network is now called, resists despite the criticized “blue checks”, the name change, the algorithms that have favored the owner and the worrying return of the far right to the platform.

If X is still standing – and indeed, according to its CEO Linda Yaccarino, close to the “breakeven point” – it is certainly also due to the obstinacy and pertinacity of Musk, who is ready to risk everything to carry on his ideas. And also his words: “I will continue to say what I think even if it will make me lose money” the entrepreneur said some time ago, referring to his most uncomfortable and irreverent tweets.

In conclusion Elon Musk has already risked crashing permanently in the past. But he escaped unscathed from the flames.

This is the history.

August 2008. Exactly 15 years ago.

Musk is staring at what’s left of a Falcon 9. That debris is a symbol of failure. Yet another.

Per three times the rocket designed by SpaceXthe aerospace company that the entrepreneur founded in 2002, failed to reach orbit.

And Musk seems to see the specter of bankruptcy beyond the debris.

The money is out.

Things aren’t going the right way.

“At the time I had to devote a lot of capital to Tesla and SolarCity, so I was out of money – said Musk -. We had three bankruptcies behind us. So it was rather difficult to raise funds. The recession was also starting to hit. The Tesla funding round we tried to raise that summer had failed. I divorced. I didn’t even have a house. My ex wife [Justine Wilson] he had the house. So it’s been a shitty summer.”

But then Musk finds an angel investor willing to bet more money. SpaceX plays the last card. And at the fourth launch, in September 2008, the Falcon 9 flies unscathed “among the stars”the first private spacecraft in history to reach orbit around the Earth.

If there’s one thing Musk can teach young entrepreneurs – net of his mood swings, his misogyny, his irreverent jokes and his (many) lies about products and technologies that never arrived – it’s that you must never give up.

And it’s not about the money, as some might think. At the time Musk wasn’t the richest in the world, quite the contrary.

“At SpaceX we started with a few people who didn’t know how to build rockets at all,” Musk said the reason I became lead engineer or lead designer is not because I wanted to, it’s because I couldn’t hire anyone. No one good enough would be foolish enough to join us“.

