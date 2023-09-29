The photo of Nicole Kidman celebrating her divorce became a hit Entertainment

The photo of Nicole Kidman celebrating her divorce from Tom Cruise served as viral motivation.

Famous actors Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise they were married 11 yearsand then they surprised everyone by announcing that divorce. For a long time, it was believed that the main reason for their breakup was the film “Shirom zadni činí číske”, on which they worked together. It was rumored that that the film also reflected in their private livesso it was coming to fraudand that Tom devoted himself excessively to the Church of Scientology.

However, Nicole rejected these insinuations two decades later. “After filming those scenes, we went to go-kart racing. We would rent the whole racetrack to ourselves and race until 3 in the morning. I don’t know what else to say. Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back on our relationship. Or I just don’t want to,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

As she admitted, does not regret that the young woman got married because she enjoyed it. “It was a great relationship, but it had expired“, she revealed on one occasion. It was said that Kidman resented Cruise and the fact that he released the news of the divorce to the public on his own, without first consulting her, and their children after the divorce of their parents, they sided with their father, while they do not have ideal relations with their mother. It was rumored that Scientology, to which Tom is fond, was also to blame, and the children followed him.

One photo of Nicole Kidman arose right after she signed the divorce papers by Tom Cruise, is still viral today. She left the lawyer’s office smiling and spreading her arms as if she wanted to embrace freedom.

“Live every day as if you’re Nicole Kidman in 2001 and you’re just leaving your lawyer’s office after her divorce from Tom Cruise“, is the most common comment that can be seen next to this cute photo.



