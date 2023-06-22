the pictures are impressive- TV Courier

Two tornadoes, side by side, were filmed in Washington County, Colorado.

Impressive images those captured by Tony Laubach per AccuWeather between Akron and Anton.

In recent days several US states have been hit by tornadoes causing damage and casualties.

A series of severe thunderstorms produced multiple tornadoes Wednesday night in the Rolling Plains, Texas, killing at least three people. Six days earlier another tornado, also in Texas, had caused three deaths and more than 100 injuries.

June 22, 2023 – Updated June 22, 2023, 12:15pm

