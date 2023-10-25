The pilot who tried to shut down an airliner may have taken hallucinogenic mushrooms

Joseph D. Emerson, the pilot who on Sunday tried to turn off the engines of an Alaska Airlines plane flying between Seattle and San Francisco, said he did so because he was under the influence of hallucinogenic mushrooms. The pilot, who was in the cockpit only as a passenger and was off duty at the time of the accident, had suddenly tried to deactivate the plane’s engines, but was stopped by the intervention of the pilots, who took him out of the cabin. Emerson said he had taken hallucinogenic mushrooms about 48 hours before the accident, and that at the time he felt dehydrated and exhausted.

The flight was supposed to land in Portland, Oregon, to pick up Emerson, who was later arrested. The man is now accused of 83 attempted murders, and he will face trial in the coming months. The US authorities they are therefore trying to reconstruct the course of events, based on the testimonies of the pilots, flight staff and passengers, as well as Emerson himself.

According to these reconstructions, Emerson was in the cockpit on the jump seat, a seat often used by off-duty pilots to return home after the end of their shift in another city. After about an hour of flight he reportedly said he wasn’t feeling very well, threw his headphones across the cabin, and tried to lower two handles that activate the engines’ fire suppression system, cutting off the fuel flow. According to what Emerson told the police, he did it to try to wake up, since he thought he was dreaming.

The man was promptly stopped by the two pilots of the plane, the captain and the first officer, and was unable to lower the handles completely: if he had done so the engines would have shut down in a few seconds, instead the flow of residual fuel allowed them to be kept on while the pilots were busy immobilizing Emerson and taking him out of the cabin. The handles are then returned to their regular position, restoring fuel flow.

Outside the cabin, the off-duty pilot was handed over to the flight staff, who himself reportedly asked to be handcuffed. The pilots at that point would have asked Portland airport for authorization to land to allow Emerson to get off the plane and hand it over to the authorities.

During landing the man also tried to open the emergency door, but was stopped by a flight attendant. The other flight attendant allegedly heard Emerson say things like “I messed everything up” and that he would “try to kill everyone.” After being immobilized, the man’s behavior appears to have been mostly cooperative. Two passengers interviewed by ABC they reported that the situation was handled with great calm and professionalism by the flight staff.

Joseph Emerson, 44, has been a commercial pilot for more than two decades. He told authorities he had suffered from depression for about six years. The documents read by the newspapers do not currently specify whether the man was subjected to a drug test to ensure that he had indeed taken hallucinogenic substances.

Some experts have raised doubts that Emerson could still be under the influence of the mushrooms after 48 hours. According to an expert interviewed by New York Times the effects of psilocybin, the psychoactive substance present in several types of hallucinogenic mushrooms, disappear after 7 or 8 hours, and the substance is completely eliminated from the body within about a day of taking it. However, mushrooms could “destabilize someone already unstable or fragile”, added another expert.

Psilocybin is linkpermitted for therapeutic use, or decriminalized in several countries, including Australia, and some US states, including l’Oregon and Colorado, and Emerson does not appear to have been investigated for its possession or consumption at this time. In recent years, more and more studies and research seem to indicate that psilocybin is effective in treating depression: if taken as part of a psychotherapeutic process, it could help depressed people to release repressed memories and feelings.

