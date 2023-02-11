A fundraising campaign has been launched which will go to support the solidarity initiatives that the Apostolic Vicariate of Anatolia and the Friars Minor of the Custody of the Holy Land in Northern Syria are putting in place. Ways to contribute.

With the death toll and destruction emerging in an ever more serious dimension with each passing day, the PIME Foundation has also decided to take action with its own fundraiser in favor of the populations affected by the earthquake that devastated vast areas of Turkey and the Syria.

“In the face of this catastrophe – explains the PIME Foundation when launching the campaign – although we do not have PIME missions and missionaries on site, we cannot fail to stand by the tens of thousands of needy brothers and sisters with actions as well as with prayer” . Hence the decision to open a fundraiser among its benefactors which in the great drama of the earthquake will go to support two specific realities.

In Turkey, the PIME Foundation will send the donations to Caritas of the Apostolic Vicariate of Anatolia, the small Catholic community that lives in the area most affected by the earthquake and which in these hours – as is its style – despite the serious damage suffered is mobilizing to welcome anyone in need into the structures that are still viable. For PIME it is also a way to commemorate the testimony that the apostolic vicar, mgr. Paul Bizzetiled to the Center for Missionary Animation and Culture in Milan in a beautiful evening held during Lent 2019 on the life of Christian communities in Turkey, between ancient roots and present challenges.

In northern Syria, on the other hand – where the damage from the earthquake adds to the wounds of the war that has now lasted for twelve years and has never ended in the most affected areas, despite the silence that has fallen on this conflict for some time – the aid collected by Pime Foundation will be directed to the Friars Minor of the Custody of the Holy Land who carry out their ministry in these difficult lands. Also in this case in Aleppo they immediately took action to provide assistance to those most in need.

Anyone who wants to contribute to the fundraiser can do so directly online at this link or with these other methods of donation indicating the cause “Turkey and Syria earthquake emergency – S147”.

Alongside the invitation to solidarity there is also the commitment to stay close to the victims of the earthquake through the news we spread on AsiaNews e World and Mission – the information mastheads of the PIME Foundation – which will continue to recount the drama, the small signs of hope and the challenges for a reconstruction that also takes into account the other devastations that have been impoverishing and bloodying these lands for too long.