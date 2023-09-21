The Pisces collection by Le Lis Casa – MONDO MODA

A Le Lis Casa launches the Peixes collection with vibrant colors, textures and unique shapes that can be incorporated into different styles – from the beachy to the urban. Decoration inspired by elements from the bottom of the sea is a trend that has won the hearts of many people, bringing a touch of serenity, vitality and connection with nature to interior spaces.

Le Lis Casa Pisces Collection @ publicity

Made of faience ceramic, the crockery is produced in Portugal exclusively for Le Lis Casa and its design highlights the intense blue tone that gives the effect of depth to the illustrations of fish, represented in different compositions: in shoals and in pairs on dessert plates. , scales on the edges of shallow dishes and miniatures in deep dishes.

The line is also made up of complementary pieces such as bowls, salad bowls, platters, cake plates and cutlery that make a perfect counterpoint to the collection’s prints.

Along with the launch of the new collection, Le Lis Casa also presents new decor and bar items such as colorful candlesticks and decorative glass vases that can be used as bottles and bar items – coolers – with nautical inspiration.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.