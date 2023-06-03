Home » the plan for the future and the response to criticism from fans
the plan for the future and the response to criticism from fans

the plan for the future and the response to criticism from fans

Saturday 3 June 2023

TORINO – The championship of Juventus will close at Dacia Arena Of Udinedove Sunday at 21 the bianconeri will challenge Sottil’s team. The 10-point penalty plus the two consecutive knockouts against Empoli (4-1) e Milan (1-0) canceled the chances of a qualification to the next one Champions League. The Old Lady, in fact, currently occupies seventh place at 59 that would mean Conference League next season (the UEFA decision on capital gains and salary maneuvers is also awaited). Roma e AtalantaHowever, they are still reachable though there will be a need for an interlocking of results to center the qualification in Europa League. On the other side of the field there will be aUdinese who after an extraordinary first part of the season has pulled the oars a bit and is back from three consecutive knockouts against Fiorentina (2-0), Lazio (1-0) e Salernitana (3-2). Mister Allegri, in the press conference on the evepresents the match at the Dacia Arena.

Allegri: “We want to hit the Europa League”

“The group is fine, we had good training”, starts like this Allegri at the press conference and adds: “We have to close well tomorrow in Udine, we come from two defeats in the league. We have the possibility of hitting the Europa League, at the moment we are in Conference. Udinese will try to beat Juve, they have nothing more to ask for in the championship and it will be a good game.” Allegri who hopes to end the championship in the best possible way: “I expect a reaction from the team, a good game, the maximum effort was made in Empoli and with Milan. The boys are not robots, it was a tough season that tested our equilibrium. Sorry because we could have had a little hope to get into the top 4. We can now enter the Europa League but it will also depend on Roma and Atalanta.”

Juventus, see Udine and then judge Allegri

