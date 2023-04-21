Home » The plane’s engine exploded during the flight | Info




The plane’s right engine exploded, sending flames back toward the tail.

Izvor: Youtube/Printscreen/New York Post

The Mexican airline “Viva Aerobus” announced that one of its planes had an engine failure during the flight, but that the aircraft landed safely. Horrified passengers filmed the dramatic moment when the jet engine on their plane explodes in flight!

The passengers were flying to Mexico in a twin-engine Airbus A320 when drama suddenly arose. The plane’s right engine exploded, sending flames back toward the tail. The pilots made an emergency landing at the Puerto Vallarta airport, where the passengers waited for a replacement flight. The Viva Aerobus airline also announced that the drama was resolved by their pilots.

“According to the protocols established for this type of situation and as a precautionary measure, with the safety of all passengers as a priority, the crew proceeded to return the aircraft to Puerto Vallarta International Airport and successfully landed at 4:29 p.m. without incident. After landing, the passengers were disembarked in a timely manner and the aircraft was taken for inspection and maintenance. We regret the inconvenience this circumstance may have caused and reaffirm our commitment to safety on each of the flights, which is the company’s number one priority,” the statement said.


An engine explosion on a plane
Source: YouTube/New York Post

(WORLD)

See also  Beirut adrift - La Stampa

