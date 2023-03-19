An exhibition dedicated to plastic waste found at sea was set up at the Green Pea facility and the Lingotto Shopping Center in Turin. An initiative that gave life to the Museum of Archeoplastics by Enzo Suma, a nature guide in Ostuni (Br).

The initiative aimed at raising public awareness of the problem of pollution and the defense of nature, revives many memories in visitors as they see bottles, packages, jars and various objects, dating back even more than 50 years ago, plastic waste found on Italian coasts and exhibited in special display cases, all documented with presentation cards and videos that tell and explain many curiosities and anecdotes.

Among the many curiosities, for example that all products before 1973 had a cost without VAT, others brought to mind the summer days and holidays spent by the sea eating ice cream, using suntan cream, used toys in the sand… but also products used every day such as dishwashing detergent, glass cleaners, beauty or shaving cosmetics.

A parade of disposable products, some of which have ended up forgotten in our minds, many of which are used by ourselves and others by our parents. What is impressive, in all this, is that all these easy-to-consume items, after decades are still almost intact, difficult to dissolve in the environment and that pollute our seas, this must make us aware of the damage we cause when we throw waste outside the appropriate binders.

The event began on March 10th and will end on the 23rd of the same month; the visit is totally free and deserves to be seen, both as an element of green environmental reflection and as a journey back in time, in admiring the finds that we can consider historical.