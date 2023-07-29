The plea agreement between Hunter Biden and the prosecutor skips: he pleaded not guilty to tax crimes and illegal possession of a weapon

They risk protracting and worsening i judicial troubles Of Hunter Biden. The son of the president of the United States, who was supposed to plead guilty today to two minor tax crimes e you illegal possession of a firearmso as to avoid prison for an agreement reached with the prosecutors, saw the agreement blow up at the behest of the judge Maryellen Noreikanominated by Donald Trumpwhich questioned the deal pointing out that this does not guarantee immunity also in the other investigations against him such as those for the business abroad. Thus, Biden Jr. decided to back off and he pleaded not guilty of the crimes for which he was sent to trial. But now, with the 2024 presidential elections ever closer and parents who continue to support him, Hunter Biden risks prison.

The investigation into him has been going on since 2018, it was born during the Trump administration and cost the current president numerous accusations from political opponents, according to which the current administration guaranteed a preferential treatment to the president’s son thus configuring an evident conflict of interest. The agreement, reached with the Delaware prosecutor appointed during the years of the Trump administration, provided for Hunter Biden to plead guilty to two minor tax offenses related to the non-payment of taxes for 2017 and 2018, for a total amount of approx $1.2 million. The last offense for which he should have been held responsible is the illegal possession of a weapon purchased in 2018, a Colt Cobra 38 specialdespite its problems of cocaine addiction which, if declared, would have prevented him from possessing it. “I know that Hunter considers it important to take responsibility for the mistakes made during a period of his life of turbulence and addiction – his lawyer had commented – He can’t wait to continue his recovery and to move forward”. There White House she limited herself to saying that “the president and the First Lady love Hunter and support him in the path of rebuilding his life”.

However, these are just some of the judicial chapters that have involved President Biden’s son and, politically speaking, his father as well. One of these, from which the Biden family actually came out clean, is the one that then led to the request for impeachment for Donald Trump in 2019. That year, the tycoonthen in the White House, in the midst of the electoral campaign, he said that Joe Biden had asked for the dismissal of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Hunter Biden in order to protect him. For this the former president had contacted Volodymyr Zelensky asking him to investigate the Bidens after you military aid suspended. It all started with a faulty laptop abandoned in a shop in Delaware and handed over to the FBI by Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. On the PC there was the breaking latest news of Hunter’s wild life, so Giuliani had sent the content to New York Post in the final weeks of the 2020 election. The article also included emails suggesting that Biden had arranged meetings between his Ukrainian associates and his father when he was vice president. A 2020 Senate Committee report on the case, however, concluded that there had been a potential conflict of interest but without hypothesizing crimes relating to alleged favors that Hunter would have enjoyed even in the period in which he was a director of Burisma Holdings, one of the largest private gas companies in Ukraine, in the years in which his father was a point of reference in Kiev for the Obama administration. These accusations have returned to the news in recent months, relaunched by the Republicans after the discovery of classified documents in the family residence a Wilmington, Delaware. The members of the Grand Old Party they are asking for verification of Hunter Biden’s presence in the house as a tenant when the documents were there. A hypothesis which, if confirmed, according to the accuser could have allowed the president’s son to have access to confidential files, drawing an undue benefit from it. The accusations of the Republicans, in recent years, however, have not been limited to this: there has been talk of the activities of illegal international lobby, bribes e money laundering when Hunter Biden was a member of both Burisma and the China investment fund BHR Partners.

But Hunter Biden’s choices that inevitably influenced his father’s life and career are also of a non-judicial nature. His fight against the alcohol and cocaine addictionalso told in a book entitled Beautiful Things: “I’m also an alcoholic and a drug addict. I bought crack on the streets of Washington DC and cooked mine in a hotel bungalow in Los Angeles,” he writes in one passage. All events that did not prevent the election and stay of the father in the White House. It remains to be seen whether this latest episode could have repercussions on the political future of the current president of the United States.