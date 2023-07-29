The plumbing mafia in Serbia | Info

The plumbing mafia has been ravaging Belgrade for months, and many families have been defrauded.

The so-called plumbing mafia has been rampaging Belgrade for months. Some come and leave a battered bathroom, some delay their arrival, and some simply take the money, with a previously signed contract, and never show up.

In all cases, they definitely take the money, and it is usually more than 1,000 euros and they never show up again or they show up but none of the work is completed. Another such case when the renovation of the bathroom turned into agony happened to a Belgrade family who gave 170,000 dinars for materials and works that never started. Although such cases are becoming more common in Belgrade, people somehow fall into the trap again. A family from Belgrade wanted to renovate their bathroom, but now they only want to somehow get their money back.

Through the website to the company

“The woman got in touch with that company through the website. They said that their master would contact her. That’s how a certain Aleksandar B. called and he came to evaluate the works,” begins the story of a Belgrade resident who wished to remain anonymous. He adds that the woman made a contract with them for almost 200,000 dinars. half had to be given in advance and the agreement was to start working on July 23. She paid them 170,000 and now she has a lot of trouble – the bathroom is old, and there is no money.

The man from Belgrade also has documents that his wife signed with the owner of the company, Aleksandra B. However, as he says, they delayed the start of the works. “Today, tomorrow, they are all friendly when they call. The company is registered in APR, it was opened last year. I was also where it was registered, it’s a house on Čukarica, locked, I don’t know if anyone lives there “, he said.

According to the inspection of the Agency for Economic Registers, on July 1, 2022, the disputed company was registered to Aleksandar B. The Belgrade resident goes on to say that whenever they contacted them, “the workers were very kind”. “Of course, the work has not started. They are all kind, they say we will refund your money. Whenever you write to them, they answer and everything is okay, but they don’t bring the material or start the work,” he says. He also adds that “there is nothing rude about the company they hired, everything is fine, they even answer the call”.

“But nothing happens! They didn’t even come at the agreed time to start working. They were again kind and wrote that we shouldn’t worry, that everything will be fine, that they will return the money to our account, he says and adds that the company was supposed to start work on July 23 at 9 a.m. The Belgrade native says that when he saw where the story was going, he became active and researched the “masters from hell.”

“My colleagues told me about masters from hell, I googled a bit and realized that it was that fraud and that number”, he says. He emphasized that they have a contract for materials and works. He explained that his wife signed a contract for 192,000 dinars, which related to work, waterproofing, electricity, and that an additional part of the material, 107,000 dinars, had to be paid.

“Out of those 107,000, she gave 70,000 dinars. And they wanted to take more later, under the pretext that something was urgent… When she saw that something was wrong, she said that they should first bring her the tiles, toilet bowl and other things, then she would give them more. And then she stopped. She gave a total of 170,000, and the contract was signed for 192,000 dinars,” he explained.

When they signed the contract on April 27, the woman gave 50 percent immediately. As she told, on July 5, Aleksandar B. asked for all 107,000 dinars, when she gave him 70,000. “And then, on the morning of July 6, he immediately asked for almost 40,000 dinars for a water heater and shower, because it is in the warehouse and needs to be fixed. “I didn’t pay those 40,000 dinars, and it was supposed to be done on July 6,” the woman said.

A woman who is going through agony with the company said that contacted the Ombudsman, and that they advised her to file a complaint against the company, since it is officially registered. After that, she reported the case electronically to the tax administration. In her complaint, she wrote, according to her, that since she had lost confidence in the company, she was seeking termination of the contract and a refund. She added that “they took her money without any receipt”.

“On Monday, as soon as I sent the emails, the owner immediately sent a message to my husband saying that the craftsmen would arrive in an hour, they were late… No one showed up. He also lied to me about the material, today, tomorrow… – she says. “Dear, we have returned the material. We expect a refund tomorrow morning. The money will be in your account tomorrow during the day. Thank you for the great understanding you have shown towards us”, it was written in the message that the master sent to her husband after her complaint.

Correspondence with the owner of the company shows that in each message he has specific reasons why he cannot deliver the material. He also wrote to her that he had sent his workers their address, and after an hour and a half asked her what was going on, he wrote that he would check. In the messages, it can be seen that he demands almost 40,000 from the woman, and asks her if she wants to pay it “in cash or pay it to this company”. When asked by the woman what is the explanation for not contacting her, he replies “I’m in the warehouse, I’ll call quickly”. When his wife told him that they could come at 5 p.m. and asked that there be no problems, he replied: “It can’t be a problem”, and “As I told you, no worries”.

In the communication with her husband, he says that “No one had any bad intentions and we are solving everything”, and he asked her for her address, and then for the account number, along with a message that she would pay the money. The company claims that it is a “clean situation” and that they do not know what the problem is. The owner of the company, Aleksandar B, said that they are “had problems with the human factor in the company”, and that the family was informed that the works would be delayed.

“That was 3-4 months ago, they had already agreed on that date. We had problems with the human factor in the company and people were informed that the works were late. Then we came to the conclusion that we should terminate the contract by mutual agreement. We typed it in the office, they sent us the account number and we will refund the money,” he told reporters.

According to him, there is a legally consensual termination of the contract, which “of course he presented to them”. “We asked for the account number that we received in the e-mail, and colleagues are working to finish it all. A colleague who deals with paperwork matters, who is a lawyer by profession, to make that mutual termination of the contract with them, and it’s a clean situation. I don’t know what’s the problem,” he said. Answering the question of what happened to the material and why they didn’t deliver it when they said it would, he said that “there was no longer any material, but that the contract should be terminated and the entire amount of money should be returned to the address of the party that no longer wants favors”.

“We are not a trading company that sells material, we can obtain it according to the job description that we install. The material was obtained and returned,” claims the owner. According to him, he agreed with the family that the material and everything else be returned. “What we returned to the supplier who refunded us for that material and that money is paid into the family’s account.

When asked when the money will be paid to the family, he said yes “forwarded in the office”, and that “it will be in their account by tomorrow afternoon”. “Of course, this is not the 1990s, this is a state governed by the rule of law, not everyone can do what they want. If you have a company and are registered in the APR, you have legal norms where the contract can be terminated and the money reimbursed,” he emphasized. is the owner during the conversation.

“I did not sign the termination of the contract, nor did they offer me any contract, they did not even announce themselves. No one contacted me after the complaint, not by email or anything. He said on Monday that he would pay the money and that is all a lie. If they don’t do it, I will prosecute them”, says the revolted Belgrade woman. When asked by the journalist to forward the termination contract for inspection, the owner of the company said that he was not in the office, and that he would do his best to send it by 3 p.m., by which time and asked to send the contract to the e-mail address.Up to that time, no proof of the termination of the contract had arrived.

