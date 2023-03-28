Il PNRR it is central for the territories and for the digitization of the country. This is the message that emerged during the event “The PNRR to the test of the territories”, promoted by I-Com, NOMOS and Open Gate Italia, in which he participated – among others – Laura Di Raimondo, General Manager of ASSTEL.

Thus, the Director General in his speech: «La Production chain TLC it is called, in the coming years, to face important and complex challenges. Starting from the sustainability of investments, a prerequisite for the competitiveness of businesses.

To accompany the evolution of the sector, we hope that specific measures and provisions will be adopted, such as: the reduction of VAT for connectivity services, drawing inspiration from recent European guidelines; the structural mitigation of the cost of energy; the harmonization of electromagnetic limits at European level. Added to these measures is the need for a dedicated industrial policy to make the market value grow again and counter the ten-year contraction of resources».

He then continued «The current package of interventions prepared by the Government in the PNRR decree law contains various elements of innovation: let’s think of the digitization of procedural communications for the installation of equipment and for electronic communication infrastructures, or the harmonization of the regulations issued by the mayors with the simplified procedures contained in the electronic communications code. And also for ultra-broadband an important simplification has been obtained in terms of authorizations, as well as the revision of the highway code will be able to facilitate construction sites. These are interventions that will facilitate the construction of infrastructures in key PNRR, but other crucial interventions remain to be implemented in order not to disperse the resources of the PNRR».

According to Di Raimondo, much remains to be done in terms of skills: «the DESI index, with regard to the population with basic digital skills, places Italy fourth last in Europe, which even reaches the last position if one observes the number of ICT graduates out of the total population with a degree. According to Asstel – he continuesby Raimondo – the challenges that companies in the supply chain will have to face in this area concern the development of knowledge and skills digital and the retraining of people. In particular, the main digital skills to be developed are: Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things.

On this front, the TLC supply chain has been involved in training activities for some time: a continuous training plan of 5 days per person has been underway since 2020, which affects over 100,000 employees annually. To accompany the generational turnover of the sector, in agreement with the trade union, we agreed, in the renewal of the TLC CCNL of 2020, the establishment of the sector’s bilateral solidarity fund, an instrument that should be operational during the year and which we believe can also solve the issue of retraining people who work in companies. For its immediate launch, a public economic contribution would be important».