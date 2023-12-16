The U.S. House of Representatives recently voted to approve an impeachment investigation against President Biden, causing further escalation in the political struggle between the White House and Republicans. The investigation, expected to last several months, reflects the extreme divisions between the two parties in Congress.

The vote, held on the 13th, saw 221 in favor and 212 against, with all Democrats voting against and all Republicans voting in favor. The White House and the Democratic Party decried the vote as a baseless “political farce”, while House Speaker Mike Johnson assured that the investigation will follow the provisions of the law.

The impeachment investigation revolves around the business dealings of Biden’s son, with Republicans seeking to find evidence of corruption or bribery. However, no such evidence has been found. The investigation is expected to become a key topic in the 2024 presidential election, influencing the political landscape.

The intensifying partisanship in American politics has led to historic political deadlocks and impeachments of former and current presidents, influencing public confidence in the government. An analysis article in the “Washington Post” titled “Chaos in Congress Reveals the Failures of the American System” pointedly pointed out that the American political system is on the path to dysfunction.

The ongoing political chaos in the United States signifies the increasing political polarization and lack of confidence in the government among the American people.

