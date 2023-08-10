The police are raising the level of the search for Tanja Varajić: She disappeared in Doboj in early July and every trace of her is being lost | Info

The Doboj Police Department sent a letter to the Republika Srpska Criminal Police Department to issue a “yellow” announcement with the aim of finding Tanja Varajić /23/ from Canada, who disappeared in Doboj on July 4.

Source: Facebook

“A “yellow” announcement is issued when there are indications that a person has left the territory of a certain country. We do not have that information, but the conditions are ripe,” the head of the Doboj Police Department, Slobodan Radinković, told reporters.

He stated that the police currently do not have new information and that they are in constant contact with the family members of the missing persons, the competent services, Europol and the police attaché of Canada.

Radinković pointed out that last week they republished the photo of the missing girl on all social networks of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Srpska – Facebook and Instagram.

According to him, the police have information that is already known to the public – footage from a surveillance camera in Jug Bogdana Street at the moment when Varajić left the building with her jacket.

“We unlocked her phone and did not find any information that would help us in the discovery,” said Radinković, adding that the police searched all the locations directed to them by family members, or according to reports from citizens.

The Doboj Police Department previously announced that Varajić was of petite build, 163 centimeters tall, weighing 54 kilograms, with short, brown hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a white T-shirt and a gray tracksuit, and she had no shoes on her feet.