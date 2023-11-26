«The police have forbidden to celebrate his homecoming»- Corriere TV

The story of one of the prisoners freed as part of the agreement with Hamas

Lorenzo Cremonesi, correspondent in Jerusalem / CorriereTv

Marah Bakir, 24, is one of the prisoners freed by Israel as part of the agreement with Hamas that led to the release of 13 Israeli hostages.

In his home in Beit Hanina in East Jerusalem Marah says she was imprisoned when she was 16. Her family explains that the Israeli police have forbidden them to celebrate their daughter’s liberation in any way. The girl was arrested because she attacked Israeli policemen with a knife, but she does not want to talk about what happened. Marah was locked up in Damon prison and the news of her release was communicated to her only 5 hours before her release.

Since October 7, the day of the Hamas attack, he had been in solitary confinement.

November 25, 2023 – Updated November 25, 2023, 6:30 pm

