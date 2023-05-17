Home » The police in Novi Sad helped women in labor due to the storm | Info
The police in Novi Sad helped two women in labor to reach the maternity ward due to the storm.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

A strong storm hit Novi Sad, and due to the collapse that occurred on the streets, in two separate cases, the police intervened and helped the women in labor.

Women in labor were stuck in traffic on the way to the Bethany maternity hospitalwrites 021.rs. The policemen pulled them out of the vehicle and helped them reach the maternity ward. As announced by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, due to the storm, police officers and firefighters intervene in the territory of Novi Sad, the municipality of Beočin, in Sremski Karlovci, Zrenjanin, Šabac, Ruma and Valjevo.

Firefighters and rescuers evacuated two people from the roof of a flooded car in Partizanska street in Novi Sad and another person in Koceljeva where several buildings were flooded. There are currently no endangered persons, and members of the Department for Emergency Situations are engaged in pumping water from basement rooms in Ruma, Čerević, Žablje, Sremski Karlovci, and Zrenjanin.

Ten houses were flooded in Koceljeva, as well as in Valjevska Loznica, where water entered the basement of a bar.

