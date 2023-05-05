THE POLICE IN SERBIA RECEIVED EVEN 25 REPORTS: Students threatened with a plastic gun, made lists… | Info

The Serbian police received as many as 25 reports from schools in several cities of the country that some students imitated the behavior of the boy (13) who committed the massacre in Vračar yesterday.

Just one day after the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in Vračar, where the guard and eight students were killed, the police received as many as 25 reports from schools in several cities of Serbia that in those buildings, halls, classrooms and courtyards some students imitated the behavior of boys (13).

As TV Pink reports, some students are threatened with a plastic gun, brought supposed shooting lists, simulated shootings or murders and made similar bizarre jokes. The day started with the news that a student in Obrenovac brandished a plastic gun and that after a minute of silence for the injured children. The police responded immediately and an interview with him was published.

Then he followed the second incident at the “Desanka Masksimović” school in Belgradewhere is a nine-year-old student was making a list for shooting, based on the example of the student who killed his comrades in Vračar. In elementary school in Kaludjerica the student made a whole plan for the massacre and the police quickly intervened. After that it happened incident at the private school “Ruđer Bošković”, where a former student injured a student and a teacher with a knife. Those who were attacked were not seriously injured… In addition, students made similar unsavory jokes in schools throughout Serbia.

Members of the MUP in every case acted and took measures in accordance with the law. In some situations, interviews were conducted with those students and their parents, and in some situations firearms legally owned by family members were also temporarily confiscated.

