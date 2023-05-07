The police searched the house of a boy from Smederevo who was filming himself with a gun Info

The boy from Smederevo was filmed by a friend at school, and as he later stated, he bought a plastic gun and plastic bullets to “make a joke”.

Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

A boy (2009) from Smederevo posted a video on TikTok, in which he is seen holding a gun. The police responded immediately and interviewed the boy’s father, “Blic” learns. Then police officers searched the family home and interviewed the father. It was determined that there were no weapons in the house.

The boy stated that he was bought a plastic gun in a Chinese shop and that he shot it and threw plastic bullets out the window of the school, in order to joke with his friends. As he went on to say, his friend was recording it all, as well as posting the video on the Tik-Tok social network, which she later deleted.

Let us remind you that this is just one of a series of incidents that happened in the previous days, after the great tragedy that happened on May 3, when a boy (13) killed eight peers and a school guard, as well as injured six students and a history teacher.

