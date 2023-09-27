Home » the police try to stop them – Corriere TV
World

the police try to stop them – Corriere TV

by admin
the police try to stop them – Corriere TV

Several arrests. Part of the stolen goods and also firearms were recovered

(LaPresse) Groups of masked teenagers, apparently over a hundred, looted shops in downtown Philadelphia. The police made around twenty arrests. Part of the stolen goods and also firearms were recovered. Videos posted on social media showed hooded people running out of the Lululemon store and police officers grabbing some and tackling them on the sidewalk. No injuries were reported. (LaPresse)

September 27, 2023 – Updated September 27, 2023, 3:26 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Kiev: "Seven buses of Russian soldiers with symptoms caused by exposure to radioactivity leave Chernobyl"

You may also like

the images inside and from above of the...

Mexico’s Seismic Activity: Latest Earthquake Report for Wednesday,...

Don’t Save The Queen “Opinions and Feelings” album...

Mitski, review of her album The land is...

FROM THE ANTI-NAZI LAVROV TO THE IMMORAL SUASION...

up to €2.99 more, but with different advantages

Iliad invests in AI, its most advanced supercomputer...

Anthony Rota has resigned as speaker of the...

Fatal Flooding in Guatemala City: Five Dead and...

A New York judge has ruled that Donald...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy