the police try to stop them – Corriere TV

Several arrests. Part of the stolen goods and also firearms were recovered

(LaPresse) Groups of masked teenagers, apparently over a hundred, looted shops in downtown Philadelphia. The police made around twenty arrests. Part of the stolen goods and also firearms were recovered. Videos posted on social media showed hooded people running out of the Lululemon store and police officers grabbing some and tackling them on the sidewalk. No injuries were reported. (LaPresse)

September 27, 2023 – Updated September 27, 2023, 3:26 pm

