Police officers helped Milan from Ripnje to get to the maternity hospital as soon as possible.

Source: Facebook/Serbia Live – Belgrade

Milan from Ripnje last year helped a pregnant neighbor to get to the maternity ward as soon as possible with the assistance of the police which followed him to GAK Narodni Front in Belgrade. This year, a similar situation happened – Milan’s cousin was born, and there was a huge crowd in the city because of the derby. Every second mattered to him, and he called the police knowing that it would be difficult to get through the traffic.

He was left in shock because the same policeman was on shift as the previous time, just at the moment when there was a huge crowd in the city because of the derby. We are talking about Boban Azanjac, assistant shift leader of the on-call service of the Traffic Police Administration for the City of Belgrade.

“Since my cousin was in severe pain, my mother and I put her in the car and headed for the People’s Front. While driving, I called the police because I knew it was a derby and there were big crowds,” Milan tells Telegraf.

Police officer Boban Azanjac says that he and his colleagues are too the rest were in shock considering that the same man called to escort them because of a pregnant woman.

“I wasn’t in that entourage, but I organized everything. Coincidence, well, it happened that a year and a half ago the same man called us because of his pregnant neighbor, and the city was also crowded. Thank God, and then everything went well,” Azanjac said.

He worked the night shift from 7 p.m., and immediately after taking it over, he received a call from Milan. At 7:17 p.m.

“He asked to drive a little faster, however, I told him that I would either send an ambulance or a patrol. Since it was crowded, I thought it was better to send a patrol. She waited for him at “Lasta” on the highway and led to GAK “Narodni Front”. Last night there was a crowd in the city, there was a game, and thank God everything went as it should. They told me that his cousin had a baby boy, that’s the most important thing in the whole story, that everything went well as it should be, that both the mother and the baby are fine,” says Azanjac.

He says that such calls from citizens for help are frequent.

“Especially when there are such crowds in the city, as was the case on Friday evening. But, we do a selection. We meet everyone, we help, but there is a procedure that must be fulfilled at the end of that complete action – data is also taken from the driver, doctor, we check if it’s really like that, just so that there are no calls all the time, especially now that there are cameras everywhere. However, when it comes to a pregnant woman, a child, saving a life, any of us would do as I did “, said Azanjac.

(World/Telegraph)