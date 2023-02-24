The councilor had a meeting on the Zum platform, and he remembered late that he had forgotten to turn off the camera when the meeting ended.

Source: YouTube/Primaria Section 1

A Social Democratic (PSD) councilor from Romania appeared at an online meeting, and then a big shock followed. The councilor attending the Zoom meeting took his laptop into the bathroom, apparently thinking his camera was off, before stripping completely naked and heading into the shower.

Alberto-Iosif Karajani then continued to he looks down at the camera revealing a close-up of his shirtless body and wet hair, which surprised those present. Karajani was then seen calmly wiping the water from his face while the chairperson tried her best not to laugh at the scenes she and the others present were watching.

He eventually became aware that the camera was on, before making a few panicked clicks on the screen to no avail, while the people in the meeting laughed. Karajani’s accident is surely a scenario that many people who work from home have nightmares about.

Some people at the meeting shouted at Karajani to turn off the camera, but he apparently panicked and said: “But I can’t hang up, I can’t hang up, I’m so sorrybut I don’t know how to hang up.” The councilman eventually managed to leave the video call before returning later in more appropriate business attire.

He also addressed the gaffe on his personal Facebook page, writing: “Technology still plays tricks. Apologies for the unfortunate incident… Apologies again to everyone!”

