VATICAN CITY – The very rare decision to dedicate the whole Angelus to Ukraine. The clear denunciation of war as “madness”, “error”, “horror”. The detailed list of places – Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol, Izium, Zaporizhzhia – where the Russian army has massacred. And finally, for the first time since the invasion began, the direct appeal (a “plea”) a Vladimir Putin so that “also for the love of his people”, he stops the “spiral of violence and death”, accompanied by a parallel appeal addressed to Vladimir Zelensky so that it may open to “serious peace proposals” which, he specifies, however, must safeguard “territorial sovereignty and integrity”.

