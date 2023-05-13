The Pope and Zelensky talk about peace, then the Ukrainian president concludes: “We don’t need mediators, the plan must be ours”

Forty minute meeting to start mediation with Russia. The private hearing that Pope francesco granted in the Vatican to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, had the objective of achieving a ceasefire concretely and very quickly. But the president, immediately after being in the Vatican, spoke a Door to door with declarations that block the way to any possible mediation: “With all due respect to Your Holiness, we do not need mediators, we need a just peace”. And he added: “We invite the Pope, like other leaders, to work for a just peace, but first we must do everything else”, underlining that it makes no sense to try to involve Russia in a dialogue now. “You cannot mediate with Putin, no country in the world can do that,” Zelensky explained. And again: “It was an honor for me to meet His Holiness, but he knows my position, the war is in Ukraine and the plan must be Ukrainian. We are very interested in involving the Vatican in our formula for peace”. Words that, at least for the moment, nullify the offer of mediation which the Pope also renewed in today’s meeting.

Bergoglio, despite the pain in his right knee which worsens considerably when he stands up, welcomed Zelensky at the entrance to the Paul VI Hall. The president, placing his hand on his heart, immediately said to the Pope: “It is a great honour”. Then, as soon as the two sat down on either side of the desk in the papal study in the Paul VI Hall, Francis began: “Thank you for this visit.” For Zelensky the one with the Pope it was the key meeting of his day in Italy. This also emerged clearly from the tweet made by the president immediately after the audience with Bergoglio: “I met Pope Francis. I am grateful for your personal attention to the tragedy of millions of Ukrainians. I spoke of tens of thousands of children deported Ukrainians. We must make every effort to bring them home. Also, I asked to condemn Russian crimes in Ukraine. Why there can be no equality between the victim and the aggressor. I also talked about our peace formula as the only effective algorithm for achieving a just peace. I proposed to join its implementation.

“The topics of the conversation – stated the Holy See Press Office – refer to the humanitarian and political situation of Ukraine caused by the ongoing war. The Pope assured him of his constant prayers, witnessed by his many public appeals and continuous invocation to the Lord for peace, since February of last year”. Precisely for this reason, as he had recently done with the Ukrainian prime minister, Denys Shmyhaland with all the other heads of state and government he has received in audience in recent months, Francis also wanted to give Zelensky his book An Encyclical on Peace in Ukraine which bears witness to his dual commitment, diplomatic and humanitarian, for the end of the war. A commitment which, as Bergoglio has always pointed out, already began on the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which took place on February 24, 2022, when the Pope had prevented this from happening. “Both – the Vatican specified again – agreed on the need to continue humanitarian efforts in support of the population. The Pope underlined in particular the urgent need for ‘human gestures’ towards the most fragile people, innocent victims of the conflict”.

In addition to the volume An encyclical on peace in Ukraine, Francis gave Zelensky a bronze work depicting an olive branch, his message for World Peace Day 2023, the document on Human Fraternity for world peace and common coexistence, the book on the Statio Orbis of 27 March 2020, or the prayer for the end of the pandemic, and the medal of the tenth year of his pontificate. The president reciprocated with an artwork made from a bulletproof plate and a painting titled Perdita, about the killing of children during the conflict. Immediately after the audience with Bergoglio, Zelensky met with the archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Secretariat of State. With the prelate, as the Vatican specified, “we focused first of all on the current war in Ukraine and on the emergencies connected to it, in particular those of a humanitarian nature, as well as on the need to continue efforts to achieve peace. The occasion was also propitious to deal with some bilateral issues, especially relating to the life of the Catholic Church in the country”. Absent, however, the Cardinal Secretary of State, Peter Parolinoin Fatima to preside over the celebrations of the day in which the Church commemorates the first apparition of the Madonna, in 1917, to the three shepherd children.

