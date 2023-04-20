The Pope donates two fragments of the “true cross” for the coronation of King Charles of England

The processional cross that will open the coronation procession of re Carlo IIInext May 6 at Westminster Abbey, contains two relics believed to be fragments of the cross of Christ which were recently donated by the Holy See by the will of Pope francesco.

The fragments, one and the other five centimeters in size and in turn in the shape of a cross, were kept in the reliquary in the hall of the Vatican Lipsanoteca, in the second loggia of the apostolic palace, and were donated to Charles, in as head of the Anglican Church, within the framework of relations